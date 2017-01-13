Call for Candidates for Kansas Silver Haired Legislature

Older Kansans interested in politics and public policy are encouraged to register to become a candidate for the Kansas Silver Haired Legislature (SHL).

The SHL provides seniors an educational experience in the political process and an opportunity to identify top policy issues important for older Kansans and caregivers. Each year, members of the Kansas SHL meet to identify issues, develop and discuss bills and resolutions and present SHL bills to the Kansas Legislators.

To be eligible, a candidate must:

Be at least age 60 when filing for candidacy. Be a resident of the county and/or district in which candidacy is sought. Be a registered voter in the State of Kansas Be willing to participate in all activities required and expected of Silver Haired Legislators including the annual meeting and the legislative session that normally occurs in late September or early October. File for candidacy by obtaining, and returning required registration forms. The filing deadline is Friday, Feb. 10, 2017 .

Registration forms and more information are available from the North Central-Flint Hills Area Agency on Aging.

A total of 125 delegates are eligible to serve in the unicameral SHL. Elected Silver Haired Legislators are responsible for meeting with older adults in their county/district, attending scheduled SHL meetings, advocating for their legislation, and testifying at hearings on SHL legislation. The Kansas Silver Haired Legislative Session generally takes place in Topeka the first week of October.

For more information connect with Karen Mayse at 800-432-2703 or e-mail her at kmayse@ncfhaaa.com.