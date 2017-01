1420 KJCK Chiefs Radio Network representative Jake Johnson has announced that the NFL has moved the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers playoff game on Sunday from 12:05 pm to 7:20 pm at Arrowhead Stadium.

The decision was made to ensure fan safety due to inclement weather conditions coming across the Midwest.

1420 KJCK – The Talk of JC will still broadcast the game live on Sunday with the pregame broadcast scheduled to begin at 6:00 pm.