Ice Storm Heaviest Impact Projected Late Saturday/Sunday Morning

Local emergency personnel participated in a webinar with the National Weather Service Friday afternoon in Junction City.

Geary County Emergency Management Director Gary Berges said the predicted ice storm will hit the area slightly later than expected.

“We’re going to probably see the storm coming in later tomorrow afternoon instead of mid-morning like they originally planned…some of the models are showing that the temperature is going to be a little bit higher so we might not get the ice accumulation that [they] are predicting,” said Berges.

The heaviest impact from the ice storm is projected to hit late Saturday and overnight into Sunday morning. The ice storm warning issued by the National Weather Service for 6:00 pm Friday (tonight) until midnight Sunday, January 15th is still in effect.

Reduced amounts of ice have been forecast ranging from 1/4 of an inch to half an inch for Geary County. There will be isolated pockets where there will be a one inch ice fall over the course of the weekend.

Hazardous travel conditions are expected as well as possible scattered to numerous power outages. Have emergency home kits ready and prepared.