Ice Storm Warning Update

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE TOPEKA KS

341 PM CST FRI JAN 13 2017

DICKINSON-GEARY-MORRIS-

INCLUDING THE CITIES OF…ABILENE…HERINGTON…JUNCTION CITY…

COUNCIL GROVE

341 PM CST FRI JAN 13 2017

…ICE STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO MIDNIGHT

CST SUNDAY NIGHT…

* TIMING…PERIODS OF LIGHT FREEZING RAIN AND FREEZING DRIZZLE MAY

DEVELOP SATURDAY EVENING. HEAVIER ACCUMULATIONS OF FREEZING RAIN

ARE EXPECTED SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY. TEMPERATURES SHOULD RISE

ABOVE FREEZING SUNDAY NIGHT.

* ICE ACCUMULATIONS…ONE QUARTER TO THREE QUARTERS OF AN INCH OF

ICE IS EXPECTED WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS POSSIBLE.

* MAIN IMPACT…ANY LIGHT ACCUMULATIONS OF FREEZING RAIN AND

FREEZING DRIZZLE WILL MAKE ROADWAYS…BRIDGES AND ELEVATED

SURFACES SLICK. ADDITIONAL SIGNIFICANT ACCUMULATIONS MAY CAUSE

DAMAGE TO TREE LIMBS AND POWER LINES AND CAUSE SIGNIFICANT

IMPACTS TO TRAVEL.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

AN ICE STORM WARNING MEANS SEVERE WINTER WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE

EXPECTED OR OCCURRING. SIGNIFICANT AMOUNTS OF ICE ACCUMULATIONS

WILL MAKE TRAVEL DANGEROUS OR IMPOSSIBLE. TRAVEL IS STRONGLY

DISCOURAGED. COMMERCE WILL LIKELY BE SEVERELY IMPACTED. IF YOU

MUST TRAVEL…KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT…FOOD…AND WATER IN YOUR

VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. ICE ACCUMULATIONS WILL LIKELY

LEAD TO SNAPPED POWER LINES AND FALLING TREE BRANCHES THAT ADD TO

THE DANGER.

—–

REPUBLIC-WASHINGTON-MARSHALL-NEMAHA-BROWN-CLOUD-CLAY-RILEY-

POTTAWATOMIE-OTTAWA-

INCLUDING THE CITIES OF…BELLEVILLE…WASHINGTON…HANOVER…

CLIFTON…LINN…GREENLEAF…MARYSVILLE…BLUE RAPIDS…

FRANKFORT…SABETHA…SENECA…HIAWATHA…HORTON…CONCORDIA…

CLAY CENTER…MANHATTAN…WAMEGO…ST. MARYS…MINNEAPOLIS…

BENNINGTON

341 PM CST FRI JAN 13 2017

…ICE STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM SATURDAY TO NOON CST

MONDAY…

* TIMING…PERIODS OF LIGHT FREEZING RAIN AND FREEZING DRIZZLE MAY

DEVELOP SATURDAY EVENING. HEAVIER ACCUMULATIONS OF FREEZING RAIN

ARE EXPECTED SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING. TEMPERATURES

SHOULD RISE ABOVE FREEZING ON MONDAY.

