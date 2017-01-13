JCPD Report

During the day tour of duty during the 24 hour period on January 12th, 2017 the JCPD responded to 45 calls for service, 3 citations were issued and 3 arrests were made. During the night tour of duty there were 35 calls for service, 7 citations were issued and 2 arrests were made.

—

The Junction City Police Department reports the arrest of 33 year old Oscar J. Edwards III for the requested charge of Theft of a firearm which allegedly took place at 518 W 10th Street.

—

JCPD reports the arrest of Charmain Kvon Vernor, 26, Junction City, at 740 W 6th Street for requested charges of Battery, Assault, Attempted robbery, Criminal damage to property, and Obstruction of legal process.