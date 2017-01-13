K-State Spring Game Set for April 22 at 1:10 p.m.

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Coming off a 9-4 campaign that was capped by a Texas Bowl victory, Kansas State fans can get their first look at the 2017 Wildcats as the annual Purple/White Spring Game will be held on Saturday, April 22, beginning at 1:10 p.m., in Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

Complete details for the Spring Game will announced at a later date, but tickets will be available through the K-State Athletics Ticket office beginning Wednesday, March 1, and cost only $5.

Fans who can’t attend the game can watch on K-StateHD.TV with the radio broadcast from the K-State Sports Network. Subscriptions are available for $9.95 per month or $99.95 per year and can be purchased by clicking here.

Season tickets for the 2017 season will also go on sale on March 1, online at www.k-statesports.com/tickets, by phone at 1-800-221-CATS or at the main ticket office inside Bramlage Coliseum.

K-State returns 14 starters – eight on offense and six on defense – and 18 players overall who made at least one start in 2016. The group includes eight players who earned All-Big 12 honors this past season, featured by first-teamers Winston Dimel, Will Geary, Byron Pringle, D.J. Reed and Dalton Risner. Reed was named the 2016 Big 12 Defensive Newcomer of the Year, while defensive end Reggie Walker earned Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year honors.

The Wildcats, who are riding a 33-game sellout streak, open the 2017 campaign on Saturday, September 2, by hosting Central Arkansas prior to another home game against Charlotte on September 9. Following a trip to Nashville, Tennessee, to face Vanderbilt on September 16, and a bye week, K-State opens Big 12 play at home against Baylor on September 30.