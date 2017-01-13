MLK Celebrations to Continue as Scheduled Pending Inclement Weather

The Martin Luther King Jr. celebrations that have been scheduled in Junction City for Sunday, January 15th and Saturday, January 16th will still take place as scheduled.

Larry Hicks, Committee member, has confirmed to JC Post that if the weather is inclement the celebrations will be postponed.

An official word on the postponement or cancellation of celebrations will be released after local emergency officials and community leaders are briefed in a webinar by the National Weather Service at noon on Saturday, January 14th.

JC Post will update all cancellations/postponements immediately.