MPC Approves Plat for Development of Dollar General Store, City to give Final Consideration

The proposed final plat that would allow the development of a new Dollar General Store in Junction has received a recommendation of approval from the Metropolitan Planning Commission.

Dave Yearout, Zoning Administrator, said that the store to be developed at Grant Avenue and Monroe Street has been approved with conditions.

“[It is] conditioned upon working out the details from the City engineer, on improvements that will have to be made on Grant and Monroe with respect to street improvements and drainage issues and sidewalks that will be in the form of a developer’s agreement that would go with the plat when it goes to the Commission,” said Yearout.

The final plat for the project called Junction City Commerce Park will go to the City Commission for final consideration.