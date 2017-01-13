Obituaries – January 13, 2017

Mary K. Brown, 74, of Junction City, KS died at Geary Community Hospital on January 12, 2017.

A Memorial Mass will take place at 10 a.m., January 18, 2017 at St. Xavier Catholic Church with Father Gale Hammerschmidt officiating. Inurnment will follow at Fort Riley Cemetery.

Visitation with the family will be 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at Penwell-Gabel Funeral Home with Rosary at 7:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions have been designated to St. Xavier Catholic Church and to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.