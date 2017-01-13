ABILENE, Kan. – The Eisenhower Presidential Library is collaborating with the Kansas Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association (CVMA) Chapter 21-1 to raise awareness around the staggering number of veterans who commit suicide everyday. The allies are joining forces on “Operation Veterans Suicide Outreach” as part of their War on Suicide. Outreach events are scheduled on Jan. 22, April 22, July 22, Sept. 22, Oct. 22, and Dec. 22 at varying locations.

The first event will kick off at the Eisenhower Presidential Library at 1 p.m. on Sunday, January 22, in the Library building courtyard. Each event will feature guest speakers, and the CVMA will lead the group of participants in conducting 23 pushups. The 23 pushups are done to signify the number of veterans lost each day to suicide plus one for America. The event is free and open to the public. Everyone is welcome, but not required, to participate in the pushups.

Local CVMA Chapter 21-1 Commander Patrick Lynch will announce the adopting of Eisenhower as the local chapter name in honor of General and President Dwight Eisenhower. “It seems only fitting we name our chapter after the most influential leader from this great state of Kansas. We could not be more honored,” states Lynch.

“The well-being of his troops was always of the utmost concern for General Eisenhower. He would be proud of this effort in trying to improve the welfare of our nation’s veterans,” states Tim Rives, Eisenhower Presidential Library Acting Director.

Additional allies supporting this outreach include the Chapman American Legion Riders Post 240 and Abilene Ike’s Place Bar and Grill. The event details for the remainder of the year can be found on the Operation Veterans Suicide Outreach Facebook page @23pushups.