Royals, Hosmer agree to $12.25M deal to avoid arbitration

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Royals and All-Star first baseman Eric Hosmer have agreed on a $12.25 million contract for next season, avoiding arbitration with a deal that could take him to free agency.

General manager Dayton Moore has long been optimistic that the Royals will be able to sign their homegrown star to a long-term deal, but the price has risen considerably.

The 27-year-old Hosmer made $8.3 million last season in the second year of a $13.9 million, two-year contract that he signed to avoid arbitration in 2015. He has won three Gold Gloves and flashed more power at the plate last season, hitting .266 with a career high 25 homers and 104 RBIs.

Hosmer is eligible for free agency after the season.

Left-hander Danny Duffy and closer Kelvin Herrera remained eligible for arbitration.