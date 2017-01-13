Saturday’s Men’s Basketball Game Remains on Schedule

MANHATTAN, Kan. – The men’s basketball game between No. 25 Kansas State and top-ranked Baylor remains on schedule for a 3:30 p.m., tipoff on Saturday at Bramlage Coliseum.

Athletics officials have been monitoring an approaching winter storm and, in consultation with the National Weather Service, Riley County Emergency Preparedness representatives and the Big 12 Conference, have determined the game can be played as scheduled. The inclement weather expected to produce icy conditions across the state is not forecast to hit the Manhattan area until Saturday night after the game has concluded.

Fans who may be driving to the game from out of town are reminded to check their local weather conditions and may view road conditions at www.ksdot.org.

As a welcome back from semester break to all K-State students, the athletic department will be offering free admission for all students. Students will be admitted to the game by scanning their student ID card at the Southeast Entrance.

K-State will play host to the nation’s No. 1 team for the seventh time at Bramlage Coliseum with the Wildcats winning each of the last such meetings (Texas in 2010, Kansas in 2011 and Oklahoma in 2016). The Bears, which won their first 15 games including victories over Oregon, Michigan State and Louisville, lead the Big 12 in scoring defense (60.2 ppg.), field goal percentage (38.1) and blocked shots (5.8 bpg.).

Tickets for Saturday’s contest start at less than $20 with a Wildcat 4 Pack, while the Bramlage Bundle is also available which includes a game ticket, $10 concessions voucher and a souvenir from the K-State Super Store for just $30 per package. A minimum order of two Bramlage Bundles is required.

