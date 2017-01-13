Semi-Truck Driver Found Dead in Apparent Suicide

An apparent suicide occurred in the parking lot at BJ’s 66 Convenience Store near the US 77 – K-57 intersection on Thursday.

Geary County Sheriff Tony Wolf said authorities received a 9-1-1 call just after 11 a.m. “They found a semi-truck that was sitting there and they noticed the individual on the side of the truck . They made contact and quickly found that the subject was deceased there on the side of the truck.” Wolf confirmed this was a suicide case. “They noticed very quickly that the individual that was there, he had hung himself from the side of the trailer.”

Wolf confirmed the victim was a 65-year old semi-truck driver from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.