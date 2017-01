Have you ever met a talking dog?

Comedian and ventriloquist Todd Oliver and his companions Irving and Lucy will take the stage Saturday at the C.L. Hoover Opera House.

The show on Saturday, January 14th will be at 7:30 pm.

Tickets are $18 for adults, $15 for military, and $5 for students (18 and under).

For tickets call the box office at 238-3906 or purchase them online.

Click here to watch Todd Oliver and Friends on Youtube.