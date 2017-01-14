Documentary that profiles life in Kansas jail set to air

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A prison documentary filmed at the Sedgwick County Jail in Wichita in 2015 is set to begin airing on MSNBC.

The Wichita Eagle reports “Lockup” is a documentary show that profiles life in prison by following the stories of inmates and prison staff. The first episode is set to air Saturday. This will be the final season of the show.

Filming at the Sedgwick County Jail occurred from September to October of 2015. Lawyers with the public defender’s office tried to have the crews prohibited from filming in the jail, but a judge denied the request.