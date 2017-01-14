Friday Night High School Basketball Scores

AP-KS–Kansas Prep Scores
Friday’s Scores
The Associated Press
Andale 53, McPherson 43
Augusta 71, Wellington 39
Belle Plaine 56, Cheney 53
Beloit 70, Minneapolis 62
Bennington 68, Marion 37
Berean Academy 49, Ell-Saline 43
Buhler 68, Great Bend 46
Burrton 49, Attica 48
Central Plains 74, Victoria 17
Centre 47, Rural Vista 41
Chaparral 49, Garden Plain 39
Cimarron 40, Syracuse 24
Dighton 56, St. Francis 53
Douglass 56, Medicine Lodge 46
El Dorado 53, Mulvane 45
Ellis 48, Hill City 43
Elyria Christian 57, Goessel 28
Goddard-Eisenhower 74, Andover Central 69
Hays 58, Garden City 49
Hays-TMP-Marian 63, Smith Center 34
Hesston 44, Halstead 32
Holcomb 58, Colby 29
Holton 43, Hiawatha 42
Hugoton 41, Scott City 39
Hutchinson Central Christian 71, Stafford 38
Ingalls 55, South Central 53
Inman 40, Hutchinson Trinity 34
Jackson Heights 41, Horton 27
Kiowa County 68, Kinsley 26
Liberal 67, Dodge City 47
Little River 31, Herington 19
Macksville 76, Ellinwood 41
Meade 61, Lakin 53
Moundridge 51, Sedgwick 48
Ness City 59, Trego 41
Nickerson 54, Lyons 31
Norton 58, Phillipsburg 53
Pratt 61, Larned 36
Pratt Skyline 81, Fairfield 46
Rock Creek 46, Wabaunsee 38
Sabetha 39, Royal Valley 31
Salina Central 68, Maize 46
Salina Sacred Heart 75, Ellsworth 57
Satanta 72, Pawnee Heights 48
Shawnee Heights 57, Washburn Rural 52
South Gray 61, Ashland 53
Southeast Saline 52, Republic County 34
Southwestern Hts. 52, Sublette 33
Sterling 78, Remington 60
Stockton 71, Oakley 53
Triplains-Brewster 52, Logan 49
Valley Center 75, Goddard 74
Wamego 63, Marysville 46
Wichita Trinity 61, Wichita Independent 47
|Northern Plains League Tournament
|Play-In
Chase 42, Lincoln 37
Lakeside 56, Natoma 19
Osborne 59, Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 20
Rock Hills 46, Tescott 37
Wilson 56, Thunder Ridge 34
|St. John Military Tournament
St. John’s Military 65, Flint Hills Job Corps 41
St. Xavier 78, Wichita Northfield 64
|Wichita State University Tournament
Salina South 60, Wichita West 46
Wichita Bishop Carroll 57, Andover 56
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Anderson County vs. Santa Fe Trail, ppd.
Atchison County vs. Riverside, ppd.
Atchison vs. KC Schlagle, ppd.
Basehor-Linwood vs. KC Turner, ppd.
Bishop Miege vs. St. Thomas Aquinas, ppd.
Bishop Seabury Academy vs. KC Christian, ppd.
Blue Valley Southwest vs. St. James Academy, ppd.
Blue Valley vs. Gardner-Edgerton, ppd.
Bonner Springs vs. KC Piper, ppd.
BV North vs. BV Northwest, ppd.
Cassville, Mo. vs. Riverton, ccd.
Cherryvale vs. Humboldt, ccd.
Concordia vs. Chapman, ppd.
Council Grove vs. West Franklin, ppd. to Feb 16.
DeSoto vs. Louisburg, ppd.
Emporia vs. Junction City, ppd. to Feb 4.
Erie vs. Eureka, ppd.
Eudora vs. Ottawa, ppd.
Fredonia vs. Caney Valley, ccd.
Galena vs. Southeast, ppd. to Feb 13.
Highland Park vs. Topeka, ppd.
Independence vs. Fort Scott, ppd.
Jayhawk Linn vs. Yates Center, ppd.
Jefferson North vs. Oskaloosa, ppd.
Jefferson West vs. Perry-Lecompton, ppd.
KC Sumner vs. KC Harmon, ppd.
KC Wyandotte vs. KC Washington, ppd.
Labette County vs. Coffeyville, ppd.
Lansing vs. Tonganoxie, ppd.
Lawrence vs. Olathe East, ppd.
Madison/Hamilton vs. Southern Coffey, ppd. to Jan 19.
Manhattan vs. Topeka West, ppd. to Jan 31.
Marais des Cygnes Valley vs. Lebo, ppd. to Jan 17.
Mill Valley vs. BV West, ppd.
Neodesha vs. Baxter Springs, ccd.
Olathe North vs. Olathe South, ppd.
Olathe Northwest vs. Lawrence Free State, ppd.
Olpe vs. Burlingame, ppd. to Jan 19.
Osage City vs. Lyndon, ppd. to Jan 24.
Osawatomie vs. Prairie View, ppd.
Parsons vs. Chanute, ppd.
Pittsburg Colgan vs. Lamar, Mo., ppd.
Pleasant Ridge vs. Immaculata, ppd.
Pleasanton vs. Marmaton Valley, ppd.
Pretty Prairie vs. Norwich, ppd.
Riley County vs. Silver Lake, ppd. to Feb 21.
Rolla vs. Deerfield, ppd.
Sedan vs. Oswego, ccd.
SM North vs. Leavenworth, ppd.
SM Northwest vs. SM South, ppd.
SM West vs. SM East, ppd.
Smoky Valley vs. Kingman, ppd.
South Barber vs. Cunningham, ppd.
Spring Hill vs. Baldwin, ppd.
Topeka Heritage Christian vs. Grandview, Mo., ppd.
Udall vs. Flinthills, ppd. to Jan 24.
Valley Falls vs. McLouth, ppd.
Wakefield vs. Peabody-Burns, ppd. to Feb 13.
Waverly vs. Hartford, ppd. to Jan 17.
Wellsville vs. Iola, ppd.
West Elk vs. South Haven, ccd.
Wichita Sunrise vs. Veritas Christian, ppd.
|GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Andover Central 65, Goddard-Eisenhower 52
Attica 38, Burrton 36
Beloit 62, Minneapolis 21
Berean Academy 49, Ell-Saline 25
Central Plains 87, Victoria 9
Cheney 73, Belle Plaine 14
Clay Center 51, Abilene 44
Dighton 53, St. Francis 35
Ellsworth 44, Salina Sacred Heart 36
Fairfield 38, Pratt Skyline 24
Garden Plain 67, Chaparral 29
Goddard 45, Valley Center 39
Goessel 39, Elyria Christian 16
Golden Plains 44, Western Plains-Healy 11
Great Bend 48, Buhler 39
Haven 37, Hillsboro 22
Hays 50, Garden City 35
Hays-TMP-Marian 85, Smith Center 30
Hesston 46, Halstead 29
Hill City 65, Ellis 24
Hodgeman County 44, Minneola 37, OT
Holcomb 62, Colby 50
Holton 58, Hiawatha 47
Hoxie 53, Oberlin-Decatur 26
Hugoton 69, Scott City 37
Hutchinson Central Christian 54, Stafford 21
Hutchinson Trinity 46, Inman 40
Kiowa County 46, Kinsley 34
Larned 46, Pratt 37
Liberal 44, Dodge City 32
Little River 34, Herington 29
Logan 49, Triplains-Brewster 44
Lyons 48, Nickerson 41
Macksville 54, Ellinwood 33
Maize 50, Salina Central 33
Marion 34, Bennington 26
McPherson 70, Andale 27
Meade 53, Lakin 35
Medicine Lodge 39, Douglass 30
Moundridge 54, Sedgwick 41
Mulvane 49, El Dorado 33
Norton 51, Phillipsburg 41
Otis-Bison 44, LaCrosse 37
Pawnee Heights 45, Satanta 38
Republic County 39, Southeast Saline 18
Royal Valley 56, Sabetha 24
Rural Vista 51, Centre 35
Solomon 47, Canton-Galva 45
South Central 65, Ingalls 39
Sterling 61, Remington 58
Stockton 54, Oakley 35
Topeka Seaman 51, Topeka Hayden 40
Trego 52, Ness City 47
Ulysses 46, Goodland 37
Wabaunsee 50, Rock Creek 29
Wamego 63, Marysville 46
Washburn Rural 73, Shawnee Heights 43
Wellington 59, Augusta 45
Wichita Independent 50, Wichita Trinity 39
|Northern Plains League Tournament
|Play-In
Lakeside 45, Rock Hills 15
Lincoln 54, Chase 33
Natoma 34, Pike Valley 32, 2OT
Osborne 44, Sylvan-Lucas 17
Wilson 63, Tescott 45
|Wichita State University Tournament
Andover 52, Wichita Southeast 42
Maize South 60, Wichita West 39
Salina South 36, Wichita Northwest 35
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
