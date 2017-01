…ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST SUNDAY NIGHT…

.AS OF 9:24 P.M. SATURDAY

REST OF SATURDAY NIGHT…LIGHT FREEZING RAIN. NEW ICE ACCUMULATION OF

UP TO ONE QUARTER OF AN INCH. LOWS IN THE UPPER 20S. EAST WINDS

UP TO 5 MPH. CHANCE OF PRECIPITATION 80 PERCENT.

.SUNDAY…FREEZING RAIN. ICE ACCUMULATION AROUND ONE QUARTER OF

AN INCH. HIGHS IN THE LOWER 30S. EAST WINDS 5 TO 10 MPH. CHANCE

OF PRECIPITATION 80 PERCENT.

.SUNDAY NIGHT…RAIN…POSSIBLY MIXED WITH FREEZING RAIN. ICE

ACCUMULATION OF LESS THAN ONE QUARTER OF AN INCH. LOWS IN THE

LOWER 30S. EAST WINDS 5 TO 10 MPH. CHANCE OF PRECIPITATION

90 PERCENT.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY…NOT AS COLD. CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY IN

THE MORNING…THEN CHANCE OF RAIN IN THE AFTERNOON. HIGHS IN THE

MID 40S. EAST WINDS 5 TO 10 MPH SHIFTING TO THE WEST IN THE

AFTERNOON. CHANCE OF RAIN 70 PERCENT.

.MONDAY NIGHT…MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF RAIN…POSSIBLY MIXED

WITH FREEZING RAIN AND SNOW IN THE EVENING…THEN SLIGHT CHANCE

OF LIGHT FREEZING RAIN AFTER MIDNIGHT. LOWS IN THE UPPER 20S.

NORTHWEST WINDS 5 TO 10 MPH. CHANCE OF PRECIPITATION 30 PERCENT.

.TUESDAY…MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE LOWER 40S.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY…MOSTLY CLEAR. LOWS IN THE MID 20S.

HIGHS 42 TO 54.