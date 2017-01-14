Kansas man dies, 3 hospitalized after Missouri van crash

PLATTE CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri authorities say one of 13 occupants of a van was killed when the vehicle crashed north of Kansas City.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 35-year-old Maung Hnin of Kansas City, Kansas, was ejected from the van during the crash early Saturday on Interstate 29 in Platte County and was hit by another vehicle. He died at the scene.

The patrol says three other occupants of the van were taken to a hospital with moderate injuries. Others in the van declined treatment.