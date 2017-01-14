Kansas man sentenced for child sex crime, intimidation of witness

RENO COUNTY — A Kansas man convicted on two counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child and a misdemeanor count of intimidation of witness was sentenced to just under seven years in prison Friday.

In November, a jury convicted Tanner Ward, 23, Hutchinson of indecent liberties charges, which involved a child 14 to 16 years of age.

The state had asked for the maximum on both felony counts and wanted them to run consecutive to each other. The victim’s mother also wanted the maximum.

Ward maintained his innocence, not believing he did anything wrong.

On Thursday, Ward was bound over for trial in another case after being arrested stealing some copper pipes from the construction site at the Hutchinson Sports Arena, then took the pipes to Midwest Iron and Metal and sold them for cash.

In doing so, he apparently signed papers saying the items were his. The state charged him with making false writing.

He’ll be arraigned on that charge in February.