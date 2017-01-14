Rural Firefighters Respond to Blaze in Dickinson County

Geary County Rural Fire Chief Garry Berges reported that firefighters from that department responded to a blaze near K-18 Highway and Sage Road just after six a.m. Saturday. Dickinson County rural firefighters are also working the fire. No injuries have been reported.

Berges stated that when firefighters were notified a one-story residence was fully engulfed in flames. “Nobody home at the time of the fire. Due to a furnace malfunction they were staying away from the residence, so no injuries.” The identity of the family is not yet available.

“There were about five or six hay bales across the road that also caught fire so Dickinson County requested assistance from Geary County. We responded with two trucks and personnel to assist.”