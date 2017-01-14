Two Arrested – One Person Injured Following Disturbance

Junction City Police officers responded to 1038 Grant Avenue. the Veterans Motorcycle Club, at 12:51 a.m. Saturday in response to a disturbance. According to a release from the Police Department through the course of the investigation, it was determined that one victim sustained injuries and was transported to Salina Regional Hospital where the subject is in critical condition.

During the investigation two suspects were identified. The Police Department reported that Todd Mahoney, 38, Grandview Plaza, and Kirk Fuller, 33, Junction City, were arrested on suspicion of Aggravated Battery. Both Mahoney and Fuller were confined at the Geary County Detention Center on bond pending a first appearance in Geary County District Court.