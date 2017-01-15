Fort Riley Severe Weather Info

Fort Riley cancellations, per the Fort Riley Facebook page:

The Fort Riley Commissary will open on a delayed schedule, at 1:00 pm on Sunday, January 15th. The 24-hour BRO Shoppette closed at 10 p.m. Saturday; it may open Sunday afternoon, as well as the Main Exchange depending on the severity of the weather and road conditions. All smaller AAFES facilities are closed Sunday.

MWR services, including fitness centers, are closed Sunday and will open regular holiday hours Monday.

Weekend Chapel services are cancelled Saturday and Sunday. In the event the need for shelters arises due to power outages or other reasons related to the ice storm, the primary shelter location is King Field House – do not go there until an announcement is made stating that it is open. Other shelters could possibly open at ACS and Corvias Community Centers. Again, wait for an announcement before going there.