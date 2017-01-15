JCPD Update

As of 7:15 a.m. Sunday no overnight or early morning accidents have been reported by the Junction City police dispatch.

Overnight rain has left a light coating of ice, but road and street crews have treated roadways. Slick areas could still include bridges and overpasses, and stairways on homes and apartment buildings, and some sidewalks.

There will be ice on the windows of vehicles that were parked outside overnight.

Light freezing rain is expected is expected to occur until late afternoon with ice accumulation around one inch. Temperatures are expected to range from the upper 20’s degree range to 30 degree range.