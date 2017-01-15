Sunday Cancellations for Junction City – Fort Riley

–1st Baptist Church of Junction City Sunday services and activities canceled.

–The First United Methodist Church of Junction City has canceled all Sunday services.

–Church of Our Savior, Junction City, all Sunday services cancelled

–Immanuel Lutheran Church, Junction City, all Sunday services cancelled

–Church of the Nazarene Sunday services and Sunday school have been cancelled. The Church is streaming the Saturday night service live online at 10:30 a.m. Go to http://live.jcnaz.org to watch that.

–The gospel tribute musical celebration scheduled Sunday as part of the Martin Luther King Jr. celebration in Junction City is being postponed due to anticipated inclement weather. That announcement was provided by one of the organizers, Larry Hicks. The celebration on Monday at the C. L. Hoover Opera House will be held as scheduled at 10 a.m. that day.

The event on Sunday had been scheduled at Living Word International Ministries at 1704 St. Mary’s Road at 3 p.m. but Hicks notified JCPost.com it will be postponed to a still to be determined later date.

–The Dorothy Bramlage Public Library in Junction City will be closed on Sunday. Inclement weather is expected in the area on Sunday.

–The Eisenhower Presidential Library in Abilene is closed today due to the weather.

–Fort Riley cancellations, per the Fort Riley Facebook page:

The Fort Riley Commissary will open on a delayed schedule, at 1:00 pm on Sunday, January 15th. The 24-hour BRO Shoppette closed at 10 p.m. Saturday; it may open Sunday afternoon, as well as the Main Exchange depending on the severity of the weather and road conditions. All smaller AAFES facilities are closed Sunday.

MWR services, including fitness centers, are closed Sunday and will open regular holiday hours Monday.

Weekend Chapel services are cancelled Saturday and Sunday. In the event the need for shelters arises due to power outages or other reasons related to the ice storm, the primary shelter location is King Field House – do not go there until an announcement is made stating that it is open. Other shelters could possibly open at ACS and Corvias Community Centers. Again, wait for an announcement before going there.