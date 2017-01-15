MLK Celebration Scheduled Monday Morning

The annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration is scheduled at 10 a.m. Monday at the C. L. Hoover Opera House in Junction City.

One of the organizers, Ronald Atkinson, noted that Dr. Cheryl Grice of Kansas State University will be the keynote speaker. She will speak on the thene, “It takes a Village; A Community Call to Action.” The Geary County Children’s Choir will also perform.

There will be a commemorative march at the conclusion of the celebration. Atkinson stated the march signifies the time when King had his march on Washington D.C. “When he did that famous I Have a Dream speech. I think that’s a way to celebrate something that he left behind.” Atkinson added that’s something that we can do in our own communities as well.