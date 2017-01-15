Sanitation Schedule for MLK Holiday

There will be no trash/garbage pick-up by the City of Junction City on Monday, January 16th due to the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday.

However, trash/garbage pick-up will be picked up the next work day as follows:

Monday’s pickup day will be Tuesday, January 17th

Tuesday’s pickup day will be Wednesday, January 18th

Wednesday’s pickup day will be Thursday, January 19th

Thursday’s pickup day will be Friday, January 20th

Friday’s pickup day will be Saturday, January 21st

In order to ensure pick-up, trash should be set out by 6:00 am on your pick-up day. Carts should be removed from the curb-alley by the following day of their scheduled pick up.

Additional items that are set out may require making arrangements for a special pick up.

Customers with questions should call the City of Junction City, Department of Public Works at 785-238-7142