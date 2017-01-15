Sanitation Schedule for MLK Holiday

There will be no trash/garbage pick-up by the City of Junction City on Monday, January 16th due to the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday.
However, trash/garbage pick-up will be picked up the next work day as follows:
- Monday’s pickup day will be Tuesday, January 17th
- Tuesday’s pickup day will be Wednesday, January 18th
- Wednesday’s pickup day will be Thursday, January 19th
- Thursday’s pickup day will be Friday, January 20th
- Friday’s pickup day will be Saturday, January 21st
In order to ensure pick-up, trash should be set out by 6:00 am on your pick-up day. Carts should be removed from the curb-alley by the following day of their scheduled pick up.
Additional items that are set out may require making arrangements for a special pick up.
Customers with questions should call the City of Junction City, Department of Public Works at 785-238-7142