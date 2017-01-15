Storm Update

The rough estimate for total ice fall in the Geary County area is in the 25-hundredths to 30-hundredths of an inch for the weekend ice storm by 6 a.m. Monday. That is based on information provided to emergency management and public works personne by the National Weather Service on Sunday.

As of early Sunday afternoon no accidents had been reported in Geary County, and rain was falling. One part of the storm proving to be unpredictable Sunday afternoon was the temperature, and whether it would remain just above the 32-degree freezing mark or just below. That could determine the amount of ice received.

Geary County Emergency Management Director Garry Berges reported early Sunday afternoon that the county was in good condition. Crews were treating the roads and there was not much traffic. A lack of wind helped avoid power outage problems.