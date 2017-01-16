32nd Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Ceremony in Junction City

“Each of us has a role in making a difference in the world.”

That was a comment by Dr. Cheryl Grice of Kansas State University during her remarks at the Martin Luther King Jr. ceremony in Junction City.

Grice stated we shouldn’t wait for someone else to take care of it. “It is past time for us to take a seat at the table, become a part of the conversation at the table. We must be engaged, we must contribute and make a difference. It is imperative that there be inclusion among us.”

Grice added now is the time for a village or community to heed the call to action. “The benefits of projecting a positive force in our community will have an impact on this community and generations to come. In the true spirit of Dr. Martin Luther King we must continue his work. We must engage, have hope, keep hope alive, aim high, and continue to move forward. And remember, we are stronger together.”

The ceremony at the C. L. Hoover Opera House also included remarks by Eva Freeman, the recipient of a Coretta Scott King Humanitarian Award, Pev Stevens…the son of Ruby Stevens who started the Martin Luther King Jr. celebration in Junction City, and celebration organizers Ronald Atkinson, Daphne Maxwell and Larry Hicks. There were musical performances by the Geary County Children’s Choir and the 1st Infantry Division Band, and a photo montage of local Quilts of Valor recipients. Those recipients are former soldiers who presented with a quilt for healing and to recognize their service in World War II, Korea or Vietnam.