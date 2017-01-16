Chiefs Fall to Steelers in AFC Playoffs

Pittsburgh’s Chris Boswell set an NFL postseason record with six field goals and the Steelers eliminated the Kansas City Chiefs 18-16 to become the second victorious road team in the postseason.

The Steelers took advantage of a holding penalty to negate a successful Kansas City two-point conversion after the Chiefs moved within two points with 2:43 left. On the second try from the 12-yard line, Alex Smith threw an incomplete pass in the back of the end zone and the Steelers held on. The Steelers have won nine straight games.

Of note, Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (RAWTH’-lihs-bur-gur) tied Mel Blount and Terry Bradshaw with his 19th postseason playoff game, the most in team history. Roethlisberger completed 20 of 31 for 224 yards.

Big Ben will set the team record when the Steelers travel to Foxborough to play the Patriots next Sunday in the AFC championship. The Patriots beat the Steelers 27-16 on Oct. 23. Pittsburgh played without Roethlisberger, who was out with a knee injury.