Kan. officials open emergency shelters for those without power

STAFFORD COUNTY – Officials in many areas of southwest Kansas are working to help citizen keep warm while energy company crews work to restore power.

Stafford County Emergency Management opened up a temporary shelter at the First Christian Church 100 block of North Boston in Stafford. They encouraged residents to bring blankets and snacks.

Victory Electric, that serves Ford and Gray Counties and parts and portions of Kiowa, Edwards, Hodgeman, Finney, Haskell, Meade, and Clark counties reported they are getting hundreds of messages that customers cannot through to them on phone lines.

The company said they have more than 5000 outages right now, maybe closer to 10,000.

The damages are so bad that it’s likely going to be a while before power is restored.

Outside crews and contractors are helping.

It might be 2 hours or 2 days before power is restored, according to Victory Electric.

They advised that Dodge City Community college dome is open as a warming station for anyone who needs a place to go.