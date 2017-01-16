Pitbulls Collect 700lbs of Supplies for Riley County Humane Society

Riley County, KS – Abrams and Gertie of Miss Emily’s Piano Lessons are two local pit bulls making a big difference in The Little Apple. In December, Abrams the therapy dog (the only music therapy dog in the US) and his sister, Gertie (therapy dog in-training), challenged a piano studio in Junction City to see which studio could collect the most donations for Riley County Humane Society (RCHS). When local businesses heard that two pit bulls were spreading the Christmas spirit they pitched in to help.

The students of Miss Emily’s Piano Lessons contributed by bringing items to donate. Josiah Zahler, a piano student, said “It’s a great way to help the community.” His sister Caroline, who also takes lessons at Miss Emily’s, said “It helps the animals feel loved.”

RCHS animals are definitely feeling loved. Thanks to the generosity of the students of Miss Emily’s Piano Lessons, Dr. Ruck of Little Apple Veterinary Hospital, HRC Apartments, and the generous community of Manhattan, these two pit bulls collected 700 lbs of supplies. “It was great to see the kids getting involved but it was so moving to see other local businesses contributing and collecting donations all because of two dogs.” Miss Emily said. Riley County Humane Society volunteers were shocked at the massive pile of donations and posted on their Facebook page that they were “so lucky to have the generous support of Miss Emily’s Piano Lessons.”

As the only Music Therapy Dog in the United States, Abrams has been making a difference in the piano studio as well. When a student sits down at the piano and sees Abrams watching, the nervousness and threats of being judged are put aside and they can focus on playing the piano. Theirplaying improves because they’ve built self-esteem and associate piano with something fun. Tiffany Meaney has her daughter in piano lessons for two years. She said, “Having a therapy dog in the classroom during piano lessons has given our child motivation and and confidence. She is always excited to go to lessons to see him, and I think she focuses more when she knows Abrams is listening to her play.”

