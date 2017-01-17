Agricultural Lease Meeting

Press Release – The Geary County Extension Office is hosting a meeting on agricultural leases on Tuesday, January 24th. The meeting will start at 2:30 p.m. and will be held at the Geary County 4-H/Sr. Citizens Building, 1025 S Spring Valley Road in Junction City.

Geary County Extension Agent, Chuck Otte, will discuss various topics on agricultural leases including, the impact of the Kansas ag lease law, crop share leases, cash leases, and the importance of communication.

The meeting will last 1½ – 2 hours. The meeting is free and no pre-registration is required.

For more information, Otte can be contacted at 785-238-4161 or cotte@ksu.edu. K-State Research and Extension is an equal opportunity provider and employer.