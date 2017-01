The 9th grade, Junior Varsity and Varsity games scheduled at Junction City High School vs. Emporia on Friday, January 13th have been rescheduled for Saturday, February 4th.

Game times are as follows:

Shenk Gym

2:00 pm – JV Girls

3:45 pm – Varsity Girls

5:30 pm – Varsity Boys

Fiffe Gym

2:00 pm – JV Boys

3:30 pm- 9th Grade Boys

5:00 pm – 9th Grade Girls