The Flint Hills Regional Council is hosting two public workshops for the community kick-off of the Flint Hills / Fort Riley Joint Land Use study.

The first workshop will be January 31st at 7 p.m. at Manhattan City Hall, and the second willbe February 1st at 7 p.m. at the C. L. Hoover Opera House in Junction City.

Both meetings will have a short presentation beginning at 7:05 p.m. Then the JLUS team will be available for questions and discussions with the community.

The JLUS will address the primary military operations conducted within the region. It is intended to strengthen the relationship between the military installation and the civilian community by examining the issues associated with the growth and development of the communities in proximity to operations of Fort Riley. The final report will provose recommendations that will provide for these communities to continue to thrive within the Flint Hills Region while maintaining the mission of Fort Riley.

The Joint Land Use Study is funded through a grant from the Office of Economic Adjustment in the Department of Defense.