Four Arrested in Connection with Disturbance at Veterans Motorcycle Club

Four people have now been arrested in connection with a case that sent one man to Salina Regional Hospital in critical condition.

Officers responded to a disturbance at 12:51 am Saturday, January 14th at the Veterans Motorcycle Club at 1038 Grant Avenue in Junction City.

Three of the four suspects had first appearances in Geary County District Court on Tuesday, January 17th.

Kirk Fuller, 33, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated battery, criminal threat, and felony obstruction. His bond is set at $100,000.

William Burkett, Fort Riley, was arrested on suspicion of felony obstruction of official duty and conspiracy to commit aggravated battery – bond is set at $25,000.

Herbert Davis, Fort Riley was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary and felony interference with a law enforcement officer.

The fourth suspect, 38 year old Todd Mahoney, Grandview Plaza, will have a first appearance in District Court on January 26th. He was arrested on suspicion to commit aggravated burglary, and obstruction of official duty.

Status checks for Fuller, Burkett, and Davis are set for January 26th in Geary County District Court.