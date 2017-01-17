GVP Police Officer Honored for Heroism

While working his normal duty day on October 22nd, 2016 Officer Josh Williams with the Grandview Plaza Police Department said he did what anyone in that situation would have done.

“I was on uniformed patrol that day and received a call from dispatch of a 7 month old child who was choking…when I arrived the child was breathing [but] having a hard time breathing and at one point the child did stop breathing; I attempted a heimlich maneuver…and eventually the child started crying and breathing again,” said Williams.

After the ordeal, Williams said he “had to know and see for [himself] that the child was okay” so he visited the family and child in the hospital.

Initially, Williams kept the story to himself, thinking of it as “part of the job” until City officials learned about his heroism.

On January 17th, Grandview Plaza Mayor Rick Geike, and Chief of Police Shawn Peirano presented Williams with an award honoring him for the heroic act.