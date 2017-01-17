House arrest possible for woman accused in 1989 Kan. murder

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A $1 million bond was cut in half for a Missouri woman charged in the 1989 killing of a Kansas teenager.

Carolyn Heckert, of Smithville, was charged last year with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of 18-year-old Sarah DeLeon after the investigation into the case was reopened.

DeLeon was found stabbed to death along railroad tracks in Kansas City, Kansas, in December 1989.

The Kansas City Star reports Heckert has been in custody since she was charged in October. Investigators haven’t said how she was linked to the crime.

During a hearing Monday, her bond was reduced to $500,000 after her attorney argued no evidence linked Heckert to the killing and she was not a risk to flee.

Heckert will be on house arrest if she makes bond.