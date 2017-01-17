In Case You Missed It – JCHS ‘Way Forward’ Town Hall Meeting, Full Video

The first of two Junction City High School Way Forward Town Hall meetings was held on January 17th.

The meeting was an opportunity for members of the Steering Committee to share what they’ve learned about a possible new high school project as well as address the needs of students in the District.

Questions were also taken from the public and addressed individually by District officials.

In case you missed it you can view the entire meeting below. The next Town Hall meeting is scheduled for Saturday, January 28th.