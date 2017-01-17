Junction CIty – Emporia Basketball Games Rescheduled

The Junction City Blue Jay and Lady Jay basketball games scheduled against Emporia Friday night, January 13th, were cancelled due to concerns about inclement weather.

JCHS Athletics Director Matt Westerhaus has informed JCPost.com that the games will be made up on Saturday, Feb. 4th. The schedule includes:

–In the Shenk Gym the JV girls game at 2 p.m., varsity girls at 3:45, and the varsity boys at 5:30 p.m.

–In the Fiffe Gym the JV boys at 2 p.m., ninth grade boys contest at 3:30 and the ninth grade girls at 5 p.m.