K-State Meets Alum Underwood, Oklahoma State Wednesday

KANSAS STATE (13-4, 2-3 Big 12)
AT OKLAHOMA STATE (10-7, 0-5 Big 12)
Wednesday, January 18, 2017 >> Gallagher-Iba Arena (13,611) >> Stillwater, Okla.
COACHES
Kansas State: Bruce Weber (Wis.-Milwaukee ’78)
Overall: 405-213/19th season
At K-State: 92-58/5th season
- Oklahoma State: 7-4 (0-4 on the road)
Oklahoma State: Brad Underwood (Kansas State ‘86)
Overall: 99-21/4th season
At Oklahoma State: 10-7/1st season
- Kansas State: First meeting
PROJECTED STARTING LINEUP
Kansas State (13-4, 2-3 Big 12)
G: #3 Kamau Stokes (11.3 ppg., 4.6 apg.)
G: #5 Barry Brown (12.1 ppg., 3.3 rpg.)
G: #25 Wesley Iwundu (11.9 ppg., 5.2 rpg.)
F: #32 Dean Wade (10.3 ppg., 5.2 rpg.)
F: #4 D.J. Johnson (12.0 ppg., 6.3 rpg.)
Oklahoma State (10-7, 0-5 Big 12)
G: #1 Jawun Evans (18.2 ppg., 5.3 rpg.)
G: #13 Phil Forte (13.8 ppg., 2.5 rpg.)
F: #23 Leyton Hammonds (7.5 ppg., 5.0 rpg.)
F: #30 Jeffrey Carroll (16.8 ppg., 7.0 rpg.)
F: #41 Mitchelll Soloman (4.9 ppg., 4.5 rpg.)
INSIDE THE SERIES
Overall: K-State leads 78-52 (series began in 1922)
In Big 12 era: Oklahoma State leads 17-11 (12-1 at home)
In Stillwater: Oklahoma State leads 33-24 (last meeting – 2/13/2016)
Current Streak: K-State, 1
Last Meeting: K-State, 75-71, in Kansas City, Mo., on 3/9/2016
Weber vs. Oklahoma State: 7-4 (0-4 on the road)
Weber vs. Underwood: First meeting
GAME 18 – QUICK HITTERS
- Kansas State (13-4, 2-3 Big 12) hits the road for another Big 12 mid-week matchup, as the Wildcats take on former player and assistant coach Brad Underwood and his Oklahoma State Cowboys (10-7, 0-5 Big 12) at 8 p.m. CT on Wednesday night at Gallagher-Iba Arena. The game will be broadcast nationally on ESPNU with Anish Shroff and Tim Welsh.
- Underwood played two seasons at K-State (1984-86) for the legendary Jack Hartman then returned in 2006 for a 6-year run on the coaching staffs of head coaches Bob Huggins and Frank Martin, where he helped the Wildcats to a 140-66 (.680) record and 6 postseason appearances.
- Underwood is one of 4 current Division I head coaches (along with UTSA’s Steve Henson, SMU’s Tim Jankovich and Oklahoma’s Lon Kruger), who played at K-State, and one of 13 former Wildcat players or coaches who currently serve as a head coach at the Division I or II level.
- The contest begins a stretch of 3 road trips in a 4-game stretch for the Wildcats, which are 3-3 in contests away from home and 2-2 in true road games. The team is 0-2 on the road in Big 12 play, falling in the waning seconds at No. 3/2 Kansas (90-88) and Texas Tech (66-65).
- K-State owns a 78-52 advantage in the all-time series with Oklahoma State, but has found Gallagher-Iba Arena a difficult place to play losing 15 times in the last 16 meetings with the last win coming on Jan. 12, 2012.
- The Wildcats has dropped 3 of their last 4 games, including consecutive games for the first time this season, after falling 77-68 on Saturday to top-ranked Baylor. The 9-point loss was the largest of the season after losing the previous 3 by 4 points. The loss also snapped the team’s 11-game home court winning streak, including a 10-game streak at Bramlage Coliseum.
- Senior D.J. Johnson, who leads the Big 12 in field goal percentage at 62.8 percent, collected his 5th career 20-point game, including his 3rd this season, with 20 points against the Bears on 9-of-13 field goals. He has scored in double figures in 6 of the last 7 games.
- K-State is the only Big 12 team to have all 5 starters averaging in double figures and the lone school with 5 double-digit scorers. In all, the Wildcats have had 6 different leading scorers with 5 of those players tallying at least 10 double-figure scoring games led by sophomore Barry Brown’s 13.
- K-State ranks among the national leaders in steals (8.2 spg./32nd) and turnovers forced (15.8/34th). The Wildcats have helped force double-digit turnovers in 15 games, including 10 or more steals 5 times, and have scored at least 14 points off those turnovers in 16 games. The team is averaging 17.5 points off of turnovers, including 14.2 points in Big 12 play.
THE OPPONENT: OKLAHOMA STATE (10-7, 0-5 Big 12)
- Oklahoma State enters Wednesday’s game with a 10-7 overall record and a 0-5 mark in Big 12 play after falling 87-80 at No. 2/3 Kansas on last week… The Cowboys have faced a difficult slate to start Big 12 play with 3 of their first 5 games on the road.
- The Cowboys are averaging 88.1 points on 45.7 percent shooting, including 37.9 percent from 3-point range, on the season with 38.4 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game… They are allowing foes 79.2 points per game on 46.6 percent shooting, including 36 percent from beyond the arc… The team is shooting a Big 12-best 74.6 percent from the free throw line.
- OSU possess 3 of the Top 15 scorers in the Big 12, including sophomore Jawun Evans (18.2 ppg.), junior Jeffrey Carroll (16.8 ppg.) and senior Phil Forte (13.8 ppg.)… Evans ranks second, Carroll fourth and Forte 11th, while Forte leads the Big 12 in 3-point field goals made (2.6) and free throw percentage (96.2)… Carroll is connecting on a team-best 57.8 percent from the field to go with a team-best 7.0 rebounds, while Evans is tops in assists (5.3 apg.) and steals (2.1 spg.).
- Oklahoma State is led by first-year head coach Brad Underwood, who has a 99-21 overall record in his 4th season… He led Stephen F. Austin to an impressive 89-14 record and 3 consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances from 2013-16.
BREAKING DOWN THE SERIES
- This will be the 131st meeting between the two schools with K-State holding a 78-52 advantage in a series that dates to 1922.
- OSU leads the series, 17-11, in the Big 12 era, including 17-8 mark in regular-season meetings.
- OSU has a 33-24 record at home in the series, including wins in 15 of the last 16 meetings.
- K-State has not won at Gallagher-Iba Arena since a 66-58 win on Jan. 12, 2012.
- K-State won 2 of the 3 meetings in 2016, including an 89-73 victory at home on Jan. 23 and a 75-71 victory in the first round of the Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship at the Sprint Center in Kansas City on March 9.