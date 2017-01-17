Kansas Mission of Mercy Project January 27-28

Manhattan, Kan. May 24, 2016 — The sixteenth Kansas Mission of Mercy (KMOM) project will take place in Manhattan on January 27-28, 2017 at the National Guard Armory.

“We look forward to working with the community of Manhattan over the next few months to bring the 2017 KMOM event to the Manhattan area,” said Niki Sadler, Operations Coordinator of the Kansas Dental Association, one of the supporting organizations of the KMOM project. “Local coordinators have already begun making contacts and will continue within the next few months as we look for monetary and in-kind donations and community volunteers to support our efforts.”

For every $25 donated, KMOM can provide over $500 in free dental care. This project will cost nearly $140,000, but will leave behind approximately $1 million of donated dental care in the Salina area, in return.

The upcoming project aims to treat about 1,600 patients. The Kansas Mission of Mercy project has treated 26,780 patients since its inception in 2003 and provided over $15 million in free dental care.

Information regarding the Kansas Mission of Mercy project, including registration, important updates and news releases will be made through the Kansas Dental Charitable Foundation website at www.ksdentalfoundation.org.