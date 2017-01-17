Mexican Man Deported 10 Times has Preliminary Hearing in Geary County District Court

Tomas Martinez-Maldonado has waived his preliminary hearing in Geary County District Court.

Martinez-Maldonado is charged with one count of rape stemming from an alleged incident in September where he is accused of raping a 13 year old girl while on a greyhound bus that was passing through Geary County on I-70.

The Court determined there was sufficient evidence to bind him over for arraignment on February 3rd. During arraignment a defendant can enter a plea to the charges – guilty, not guilty, or no contest.

Authorities have confirmed that Martinez-Maldonado has been deported back to Mexico ten times since 2010, and is a priority for deportation when his time in Kansas is completed.