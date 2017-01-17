Second Annual Murder Mystery Gala

ABILENE, JANUARY 16 – Great Plains Theatre will be holding its Second Annual Murder Mystery Fundraising Gala. The evening will include glitz, glamour, and a good old fashioned murder! You are invited to dress to the nines and come to Great Plains Theatre to help raise money for the 2017 season, and just maybe catch a killer!

The Murder Mystery Fundraiser debuted in January 2016 and was enjoyed by all. “Who doesn’t love to get dressed up and play detective?” said Elizabeth Weese, Executive Director of Great Plains Theatre. She continued, “we had people coming up to us months after last year’s event asking when we were doing another murder mystery! We looked at all the positive feedback and decided to give our patrons what they asked for! This will continue to be a yearly event.”

On January 28, 2017, you can spend a night among the stars at the Golden Players Tribute Awards, a movie awards show with more than its fair share of drama, on-screen and off! Which actors are feuding? Which actors have a secret they would rather their adoring public not know? Which actors are willing to kill to settle a score? It’s up to the intrepid audience to piece together the story and solve the case before the killer escapes back into the lights of Hollywood.

As part of the fundraising evening there will be a live auction and the ability to nominate your favorite “actor” to win a Golden Player Tribute Award! Heavy hor d’oeuvres will be served, the bar will be by donation.

Tickets are $50. Seating is limited for this extravagant event call 785-263-4574 or visit www.greatplainstheatre.com for reservations. The Gala is an excellent opportunity to don your evening wear and join us for a night of glamorous intrigue. Money raised directly supports Great Plains Theatre and keeps it a mainstay in the region. Live professional theatre, first run movies, and educational programs that help area youth discover their own innate talents and abilities, are just a few of the immense benefits Great Plains Theatre offers and provides.