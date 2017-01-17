Terrah Stroda Looks Ahead at Town Hall Meeting

A member of the JCHS Way Forward Steering Committee studying the possibility of a new or renovated high school, Terrah Stroda, focused on the town hall meeting tonight for that project during a visit on JC Now on KJCK AM 1420 KJCK, The Talk of JC.

Stroda said she loved Junction City for their opinions and fight. “We’ve come before Junction City with other concerns, or other needs, or other exciting futuristic kinds of plans. This is a chance for us to certainly put actions into place. And I think that our town deserves to listen and to talk tonight. I certainly am excited to hear everybody’s input.”

The town hall meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Settles Auditorium at Junction City High School. The entire project and the challenges facing the current high school building will be explained, and public questions will be answered. A second town hall meeting will be held at 10 a.m. January 28th at the same location.