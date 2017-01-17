USD 475 Town Hall Meeting Survey

The first of two Town Hall meetings to discuss the possibility of a new Junction City High School was held on January 17th.

The second meeting will be on Saturday, January 28th. Once again, this meeting will be open to the public and the public is encouraged to come and ask questions or offer their input.

Those in attendance on the 17th received a paper copy of a survey, for those that weren’t in attendance or didn’t receive the survey you can access it here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/JCHSSurvey

Everyone is encouraged to complete the survey.