Wildcats Ranked in Top-10 of Track and Field News’ Dual Rankings

MANHATTAN, Kan. – After a successful start to the 2017 indoor season, both the men’s and women’s track teams received top-10 nods in the Track and Field News’ initial indoor dual meet rankings, the organization has announced.

The Wildcat women enter the initial top-25 list ranked second in the country with a perfect 2-0 mark in dual meets, while the men begin the season ranked eighth with a 1-1 record. The women lead all Big 12 teams in the rankings, while the men have the second-best ranking behind the third-ranked Kansas Jayhawks.

“It is early in the season so I doubt this accurately reflects everyone’s teams so far,” Director of Track and Field and Cross Country Cliff Rovelto said about the initial rankings. “We do attempt to have a complete team, so ranking among the nation’s best is gratifying.”

The ranking comes from the teams most recent meet, the KSU-KU-WSU Triangular, where the women scored 118 points and defeated both the Jayhawks (114) and the Shockers (112). The men, who posted 113 points in the competition, topped the Shockers (105), but finished behind the Jayhawks (128).

K-State went on to finished second overall in the competition with 231 team points behind Kansas, who won the event with a final score of 242 points. Wichita State finished in third place overall with a final team score of 217 points.

To become ranked, the team has had to compete in one or more dual meet, which is defined as a scored meet between four teams or fewer. The ranking considers wins and losses, marks and strength of the meet schedule, as well as for taking the dual meet competition seriously.

The complete women’s rankings can be found on the Track and Field News’ website by clicking here, while the men’s rankings can be found here.

K-State returns home this weekend as the Wildcats host the DeLoss Dodds Invitational on January 20-21 in Ahearn Field House. Combined events on Friday begin at 10 a.m., CT, while action on Saturday begins at 9 a.m., CT. Admission to the meet is free.

For the latest on K-State track and field follow @kstatesports and @KStateTFXC on Twitter or Kansas State Track & Field/Cross Country on Facebook.