Work Continues on Feasibility of Sports Complex in Junction City

Sports Complex Project Manager Eddie Reeder has been busy crunching numbers.

“Right now I am working on a business plan and so a lot of what I’ve done so far is the feasibility of [it] as well as what the economic impact would be,” said Reeder.

The idea is to build a Sports Complex in Junction City/Geary County that would attract visitors and thus create more revenue in the area.

“Almost every single one of those large complexes – which a lot of them are in that Lawrence, Kansas City and Topeka area – pretty much April through August they’re filled every weekend, and that provides a good opportunity especially with our location here right off the highway,” said Reeder.

One idea that is on the table is to partner with the school district in the event a new high school successfully garners community support.

“If we were to be able to lease the land from the high school…it was mentioned as part of the design that they were going to include a sports complex and that’s something that we were working on as well, and so in a town of 23 – 25,000 why would you have two different organizations trying to complete the same project,” said Reeder.

Various school districts across the state have Sports Complex facilities where JCHS students often compete in tournaments, matches and other competitions.

The idea as it’s proposed would include having a separate entity – a nonprofit for example to run the facility.

“It would not utilize any resident tax dollars, right now we are using the 1% transient guest tax which is the hotel tax any guest would pay when staying at Geary County lodging facilities,” said Reeder.

The proposed complex would include multi-purpose fields which could be used for soccer, youth league softball and baseball fields and high school regulation softball and baseball fields.

Reeders estimates that the facility can carry a price tag of anywhere from $6 million to $10 million. No final decisions have been made at this point.

Reeder was hired in September 2016.