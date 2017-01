The Junction City Fire Department has confirmed that firefighters were called to the Value Place motel at 311 East Ash Street in Junction City Tuesday night.

Firefighters got the call at 9:48 p.m. about a fire in a room at that location. There were no injuries.

According to the Fire Department by the time firefighters arrived the sprinkler system had activated and the blaze was out. The damage estimate was placed at $150,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Fire Department.