High School Entrepreneurs Begin Work on Two Short Films

Five Junction City High School students are standing out in the community for their work in film and video.

The students are currently working on two projects – one a sports film, and the other a biography of sorts on various musical artists in the area.

The first film titled Numero Uno will debut on March 7th on Youtube.

“It’s not going to be so much a movie, it’s going to be a big blog type thing, we just want to help him get his name out..Lonnie doesn’t really have a story, but we’re going to do something for the fun of it,” said Auh’shay Sanchez.

Sanchez works as the Producer, Director, Editor, and Cameraman – to name a few of his many hats. You may know Sanchez’s name from his work on the film chronically the story of high school student Aryus Jones titled The Comeback Kid. His team includes Ben Dye, Jose Baquero, Owin Carreras, and Johnathan Hunter.

Ben Dye is one of the students featured in the music film titled Varsity Variety.

“I want to be a music producer when I grow up, and I’ve been pursuing this for two years now,” said Dye. Dye and Sanchez agree that the film showcasing the musical talents in the area was something much needed.

“We need to make a movie over people that do music, because there’s so many people that have talents here in Junction City,” said Sanchez.

Varsity Variety debuts on March 17th.

The students participated in a roundtable discussion; the full audio transcript can be accessed below.