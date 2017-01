The Junction City Lady Jays will play Wichita South in the first round of the 2017 Firebird Winter Classic in Lawrence on Thursday, January 26th. Tipoff is set for 4:45 p.m.

The other first-round matchups have Lawrence Free State playing Wichita Northwest, Topeka Seaman meeting Hutchinson and Kansas City Schlagle playing Shawnee Mission South.

The tournament continues on Friday and Saturday January 27th and 28th.